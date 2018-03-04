Cong demands Maha CM’s resignation

Controversial Mumbai river anthem video

Mumbai : The Congress has demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the video ‘Mumbai River Anthem’, in which Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta were made to participate.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed Fadnavis had brought trouble onto these two officers, as they don’t have the right to participate in any campaign or video led by private agencies. As per official rules for Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Indian Police Services (IPS) this participation is a violation of service rules. Sawant has demanded a departmental enquiry against these officials now. The Chief Minister Office (CMO) has rubbished all allegations made by the Congress.

Sawant, while speaking to Free Press Journal on Saturday, said that according to public service administration rules, bureaucrats don’t have permission to participate in activities conducted by private agencies or any sponsored programme. This video has been made by Sangita Manjrekar, produced with T-series and Leela Entertainment for saving the Mumbai’s rivers.

“Government should clarify whether Mehta, the BMC commissioner, and Padsalgikar, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, had taken prior permission before participating in this video,” Sawant asked.

Sawant stated, “The clarification by CMO is simply funny, claiming the video was released and broadcasted through T-series, only because they have a huge following on their YouTube channel.”

He claimed that T-Series was given priority since it has business relations with Fadnavis and his family.

“T-series has shown the logo of their company in the entire video and in the credit list they are mentioned as the producers of this video. It proves the clarification given by CMO is false and wrong,” said Sawant.

Sawant questioned the authentication and registration of ‘River March’, an organisation that took the initiative for making the video. Sawant said, “Fadnavis misused his power and hence should tender his resignation on moral grounds. It is serious to involve top government officials in a video produced by a private organisation.”

Sawant asked for a probe into ticket selling by River March and all financial transactions conducted by the organisation.

The CMO had clarified that there were no dealings between T-Series and the Fadnavis’ family members. “Officials are allowed to participate in any campaign for the larger cause in benefit of the public. The earlier BMC commissioner did it several times,” read the statement issued by CMO.

“River March is an initiative of people who come for a morning walk in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) that has done admirable work in cleaning of the river. The organisation is not registered, but has been acknowledged by waterman Dr Rajendra Singh, Anna Hazare and Popat Pawar,” CMO has stated.

The song, which also features finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, has all the dignitaries waxing eloquent about the need to save the rivers that wear a sorry look. The video was shot at Varsha bungalow, the official residence of the CM, and at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. CMO has also clarified that they got permission from SGNP to shoot the video and Rs 14,645 was paid as fees. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to bring a privilege motion against Sachin Sawant for misuse of government bungalow for holding a press conference against the government without taking permission of its usage.