Complaint against Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty over 'casteist' slur

Complaint against Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty over ‘casteist’ slur

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 24, 2017 01:17 am
Mumbai : A written complaint has been submitted against actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra for using the word ‘Bhangi’ on a television show that hurt the sentiments of the Walmiki community. The complaint states that the actors has intentionally insulted and intimidated the community with the intent to humiliate and abuse as well as prompt and encourage feelings of ill-will.

 A written application was submitted on Saturday at An-dheri police station by Navin Ramchandra Lade, general secretary of Rojgar Aghari Republican Party of India (RPI) and a member of the Scheduled Caste (MAHAR).

According to the complaint, Salman along with Shilpa Shetty had insulted  members of the scheduled caste. The complaint claims the actors insulted the entire community by passing a casteist remark. As per the letter, Salman accompanied by Katrina Kaif on the show, started using the word ‘Bhangi’ by stating “My dance step is looking like a ‘bhangi’.”


The letter state that Shilpa Shetty in her interview ‘I look like bhangi’ appears to be encouraging and spreading ill-feeling in society. As per the letter submitted by Lade’s senior counsel Nitin Satpute, the actors have committed offence under The Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (POA) Amendment Act, 2015, and Protection of Civil RightsAct,1995.

Lade said, “I felt insulted and humiliated being a member of Scheduled Caste myself. I feel very pained and hurt due to the insulting statement made by Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty.”

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Pandit Thorat, Andheri police station, said, “A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet. A written complaint letter has been submitted by Navin Ramchandra Lade against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty.”

