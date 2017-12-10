Commuters stage rail roko for delay in train services

Mumbai : Yet again the local train services on the Central railway line came to a halt on Saturday for over thirty minutes. This was due to angry commuters who staged a ‘rail roko’ at Vasind station as a scheduled Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bound local train was delayed by 30 minutes.

On Saturday, there were dense fog conditions on the Central Railway line beyond Kalyan at 8:30 am. This caused the delay in the scheduled Kasara-CSMT local train which halts at Vasind station.

The Central Railway officials confirmed that at least five express trains were given halts at Vasind station in place of the scheduled local train which angered the commuters.

At least 100 angry commuters entered the tracks and stopped the movement of express train which further inconvenienced the commuters.

“There is always some excuse given by the railways. Today they gave a reason of fog for delay in local trains. We have been delayed to reach our offices for the second consecutive day,” said Anuj Kumar, a resident of Kasara. The Central Railway officials confirmed of poor visibility in North Eastern and South Eastern suburban section during morning hour.

This has forced the motorman to keep speed restrictions causing delays in local train services. “We appeal to the commuters to avoid resorting to such rail roko,” said a central railway official.