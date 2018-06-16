Commuters fume as Western Railway cancels Chuchgate-Virar AC locals without notice

MUMBAI: Commuters travelling on AC locals on western line were angry after WR cancelled the AC local train services without informing its commuters. Most of the passengers complained that they were not informed in advance about the cancellation due to which they had to face problem while travelling on non-AC locals as co-passengers did not let them to board the train.

“It was not an issue of AC local being cancelled, but it’s the duty of the authorities to inform its commuters,” said a regular traveller. WR authorities clarified by saying maintenance and testing work was under process, hence the services were cancelled, but it’s our fault we did not inform or make any announcement regarding the cancellation of AC local. “The AC local train were replaced with a non-AC local.

The AC local services will resume from Monday,” said a WR spokesperson. The first AC local in Mumbai was introduced on December 25, 2017. It operates 12 AC services daily on the Chuchgate-Virar corridor. Railway authorities have also ordered nine more such trains, which are expected to arrive by March 2019. After that, WR may introduce mixed coaches, with either three or six AC coaches in each local.