Communist Party of India calls for Left unity to take on RSS

Mumbai: Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Friday made a strong case for the unity of Left forces to take on the RSS and other ‘fascist and right wing’ forces.

Raja, who was here to attend a meeting to mark the merger of the Communist group Lal Nishan Party (LNP) with the CPI, also said it was time that the Communist parties thought about their “re-unification.” “LNP joining the CPI is a positive development. Other Left forces should also introspect to take on the challenges thrown up by RSS and other right wing fascist forces,” Raja said. “There is a historic necessity to take on the BJP by rallying democratic and secular forces,” he said. “We should think of reunification of the communist movement,” he added.

“The current situation demands more closenss of communist and Left forces. The LNP’s merger with CPI will spur all communist forces to work more closely,” he said. After the split in the undivided Communist party in India, the LNP as a political outfit was formed in 1965. Bhalchandra Kango, state secretary of CPI, who was present on the occasion, said “the merger with LNP will work as a catalyst for the communist unification process.”