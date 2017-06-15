Coming soon: Sperm bank for cancer patients

Mumbai: The state government is mulling creating a sperm bank exclusively for cancer patients. Health Minister Deepak Sawant said that the government may also collaborate in setting up such a facility with a private entity.

But why a separate sperm bank for cancer patients? This is because frequent chemotherapy and exposure to radiation reduces the fertility of those afflicted by cancer. The sperm of such people can be preserved before the treatment begins.

“Though chemotherapy has increased the life expectancy of cancer patients, such a treatment reduces the sperm count by as much as 90 per cent. The result could be impotency. Moreover, preserving the sperm in private facilities is a costly affair, out of the reach of the poor,” said Dr Sajid Quereshi, cancer surgeon at the Tata Memorial Hospital.

Social worker Rajeev Patil, who works with poor cancer patients, said that many of the men he looks after are keen to become fathers. “But the stumbling block is the cost involved to store their sperms. Private facilities charge over Rs 20,000 per year to do the job,” Patil told FPJ.

Patil said he had written a letter to the health minister requesting him for government support to start a sperm bank. At least, he had pleaded with the minister, the state should subsidise sperm preservation in private hospitals.

Health Minister Sawant had assured him that he would discuss the matter with the Tata Memorial Hospital. And, till such a bank is set up in government hospitals, he would ask private institutions to reduce the prices for poor patients.

“The prices are actually high for poor people. We will be coming up with government-run sperm banks,” Health Minister Deepak Sawant said.