Collector’s office falls 60% short of Rs 350 crore property lease target

The Bombay Gymkhana (above) has protested the BMC’s proposal to widen the road next to the gymkhana by taking over some of its leased land.

Mumbai : Only 40 per cent revenue of the set target of Rs 350 crore annually has been collected this year by the city collector. This low revenue collection has been attributed to the pending renewal of lease for 650 properties due to staff crunch.

“Four months back, I wrote a letter to the state revenue ministry to provide more staff but so far no staff recruitment has been made. As per the Government Resolution (GR) issued three years back, the government has stopped 100 per cent recruitment in any department and also no new post has been created. Therefore, it seems difficult to get new staff over here,” Sampada Mehta Collector of Mumbai district said.

She further said her office has received 350 applications from lessees for renewal. “Our officials visit the site, conduct inspection and check whether any norm has been breached and only after all things are in place, the lease is renewed. As the process is time consuming, the renewal of lease eventually gets delayed,” Mehta said.

In Mumbai city itself, a total 1300 properties are leased out and of the pending 650 property leases, seven to eight are Gymkhanas.

“Currently, we are collecting the revenue from the deemed lease holders as per the old agreement price. Once the lease is renewed, price would be levied as per the new amount,” Mehta added.

The city collector has also put a tight vigil on those who mislead people and sell government property claiming it as private land. The department has started putting up boards on all government land, stating that government is the sole owner of the property and people should not fall against any misleading information.

So far, officials have put up boards on 750 properties and the remaining will be completed by November end, officials of the Mumbai collector office said.

Bombay Gymkhana’s lease renewal to take time: Collector

Mumbai : Lease of the elite club — Bombay Gymkhana located at Somaji Marg, South Mumbai — has also expired. City collector Sampada Mehta said the lease will be renewed only after the road widening issue is resolved between the gymkhana and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mehta said the gymkhana is against the road widening and giving up of land. Now, BMC has to satisfactorily explain how road widening is important for the estimated traffic in future.