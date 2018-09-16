Coastal cleanup drive by Indian Coast Guard

MUMBAI: In continuation of ongoing efforts for the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, the Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (West) conducted International Coastal Cleanup-2018 (ICC-2018) day in Mumbai on Saturday. The International Coastal Cleanup day is conducted in various parts of the world on third Saturday of September every year under the aegis of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and under the aegis of South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) in the South Asian Region. The Indian Coast Guard has been involved in this activity since 2006. International statistics say that last year 5,61,000 volunteers picked up 16 million pounds of trash from shorelines around the world.