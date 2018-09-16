Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Coastal cleanup drive by Indian Coast Guard

Coastal cleanup drive by Indian Coast Guard

— By –FPJ Bureau | Sep 16, 2018 12:25 am
FOLLOW US:

MUMBAI: School and College students with Indian Coast Guard for sea cleanup drive on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day in Dadar Mumbai on Saturday Photo by BL SONI

MUMBAI: In continuation of  ongoing efforts  for the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, the Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (West) conducted International Coastal Cleanup-2018 (ICC-2018) day in Mumbai on Saturday. The International Coastal Cleanup day is conducted in various parts of the world on third Saturday of September every year under the aegis of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and under the aegis of South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) in the South Asian Region. The Indian Coast Guard has been involved in this activity since 2006. International statistics say that last year 5,61,000 volunteers picked up 16 million pounds of trash from shorelines around the world.

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…