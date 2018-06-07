Coast Guard interceptor boat commissioned

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) today commissioned an interceptor boat- ICGS C-439- at the Naval Dockyard here. The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) C-439 was commissioned by Additional Director General K Natarajan, Coast Guard Commander of Western Seaboard, an official statement said.

The ICGS C-439 is 27.4 metres long with a displacement of 136 tonnes. It can achieve a maximum speed of 45 knots. This boat has full aluminium-alloy hull for reduced weight and is powered by twin water-jet propulsion systems to enable quick response. It is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment and medium-range armament, the ICG said in the statement.

The vessel’s crew consists of one officer and eleven personnel, who are designed to perform coastal surveillance, search and rescue, anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations in close coast low-intensity maritime operations, it added.