CMO deluged by rats: Pesticide firm

Mumbai : The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has to now discern if its pesticide, rat poison or eradication of rats. The fact is according to information supplied by the Public Works Department to the legislator who filed a query under Right To Information Act, the work order was ‘Eradication of rats’ by Vinayak MSS company, giving the entire break-up of the number of rats killed.

Shockingly on the sixth floor, where the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is situated, as per government records it seems a carpet of rats welcomed the CM. The rats killed in seven days are no less than 22,000.

The total number of rats killed in the main building amount to 1,59,700 rats, as per official records. The total number of rats killed by the pesticide company, Vinayak MSS as per their claims were 3,19,400, which the BJP former minister Eknath Khadse has said should be probed. “In the name of governance and transparency, there is so much darkness. First it was paver block corruption in repairs of Mantralay, now it is the stink of killing of rats. The corrupt truth of this government has been exposed. The government owes the public an answer. It is not Rs 22 lakh, the tall claims made by the company which seems to be a dummy,” Sachin Sawant, spokesperson of Congress party told Free Press Journal.