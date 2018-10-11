CM Devendra Fadnavis takes stock of drought situation in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Aware of the seriousness on the impending drought conditions in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided to visit such districts and review ground level situation from local authorities instead of completely relying on ministers from his cabinet. He has directed his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday to undertake review tours of drought-prone districts. But it seems he doen’t want to take any chances of relying on his ministers for their review. The first review meeting was held at Aurangabad on Wednesday.

While addressing the media after the meeting at Aurangabad, Fadnavis, admitted that this year the state is facing water scarcity due to less rainfall. The government was in the process of planning and Central Government team will be visiting the state soon. It will stand firmly behind the people in the affected regions and all information and initiatives to tackle the water scarcity will be announced by October end.”

Fadnavis took stock of the government’s flagship water conservation programme, Jal Yukta Shivar, in the Marathwada region. Out of the 193 villages that were selected for the programme this year, 100 per cent of the work in 176 villages has been completed. In respect of constructing farm ponds, out of the targeted 9,100, the administration has dug up 9,957 farm ponds. The CM has also directed the administration to do a socio-economic impact of all these initiatives.