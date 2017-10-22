CM & Court’s stand forces union leaders to withdraw ST strike

Mumbai : Though the strike of the State Transport drivers, conductors and workers was withdrawn by the unions late on Friday night, it was the decision of the Bombay High Court and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ stand that actually forced them to revoke the decision of indefinite strike. Fadnavis refused to have a dialogue over the alleged arrogance of the union leader and the HC declared the strike illegal, leaving the unions with no option but to end the strike.

An official from the office of Diwakar Raote, minister for road transport, claimed that Jayprakash Chhajed, leader of Indian National Trade Union of Congress (INTUC) had tried to prolong the strike deliberatelyby refusing the option given by the CM on October 17. INTUC is one of the unauthorised unions out of 21 unions working for State Transport (ST) workers and it has the second largest membership after the Hanumant Tate-led authorised ST Kamgar Sanghatana.

The official said that in a meeting held on October 17, Fadnavis had offered the pay hike with the rate of 35% to the ST workers. “Chhajed, who joined the meeting at the last minute refused to accept the option suggested by CM and declared the strike without further negotiations. Later, Fadnavis refused to intervene in the strike on the ground that he had been insulted by the union leaders,” the official claimed.

“The discussion between lawyers and the judge was disclosed by Chhajed and left the court disappointed,” he added. He claimed that the union was hoping that the court would give them relief, instead when the HC declared the strike illegal, and the CM refused to intervene, the unions didn’t have any option, but to withdraw the strike.

The official said, “Chhajed’s ego was hurt when he had to withdraw the strike unconditionally in December 2016 within a period of one-and-half days when Raote had insisted that he do it in the backdrop of the winter session at Nagpur.”

However, Chhajed said that he did not played politics during strike. “Though I am congress men, I fought against the government as INTUC leader and not as congress party leader. Bhai Jagtap of Congress was with Raote. I did not get support of Ashok Chavan, state president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee,” said Chhajed. He termed Raote as the villain and claimed Raote’s arrogance, his statement about not to implement seventh pay commission poured oil in fire. Chhajed said, “I just want ST workers must get sufficient payment at least equivalent to daily wages which is Rs 18,000 per month. They are getting Rs 9000 per month.”