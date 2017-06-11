CM Fadnavis helped this minister over ill father, now Khot stands by chief minsiter

Sadabhau Khot is upset with the way he has been criticised on social media and has been accused of being anti-farmer.

Mumbai : “When my ‘malak’ (husband) was suffering from cancer and we needed lakhs of rupees for his treatment in Mumbai, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was the only person who stood by us. At that time Sada (MoS Sadabhau Khot) was not even a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) let alone a minister. Now, when the CM is in trouble due to farmers’ strike, Sada cannot leave him alone. I do not care if Sada has to resign from his ministerial post for Fadnavis,” said Ratnabai Ramchandra, the mother of minister Sadabhau Khot. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, she has revealed why Khot is working as a shadow of the CM during these tough days.

Khot, too, was present. He said he has been upset with the way he has been criticised on social media and accused of being anti-farmers. “I do not need the perks, I can even sit in a farmland to conduct meetings. I mix with them and eat with them on the ground. And that is how my farmer-friendly image has been and obviously Shetti felt insecure. He feared he will lose his leadership,” said Khot.

When Khot’s father was admitted at Krishna Charitable Trust Hospital in Karad, Fadnavis personally helped him. “When my father’s health became critical, CM asked us to shift him to Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai. Sada told him that he could not bear expenses. Fadnavis personally arranged for helicopter and admitted my husband to Leelavati and arranged for all medical expenses,” Ratnabai, mother of Khot said.

Recounting those days made Khot sentimental and moved him to tears. Khot’s mother Ratnabai along with his wife Suman, sons Sunil and Sagar stayed at his official residence since the farmers’ strike began for which Shetti criticised Khot and his family.

“The ministerial post is not important for our family. This is the time to show his trust,” said Ratnabai Khot.