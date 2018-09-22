Clash at Lalbaugcha Raja: Social activist alleges cops, women were manhandled by volunteers

Mumbai: A member of the Uttar Bhartiya Mahapanchayet, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has submitted a letter to the Mumbai Police to take action against the volunteers of Lalbaugcha Raja for alleged misbehaviour against women devotees and the police officials.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Vinay Dubey, a social activist and the President of the NGO said, “Three days ago, the volunteers of Lalbaugcha Raja manhandled two ladies inside the pandal. They pushed the lady devotees who do not wish to come forward to register a complaint. The police should check the CCTV footage of the pandal and register a First Information Report (FIR) against them. The volunteers had also obstructed the police from performing their duty at the pandal.”

Dubey has forwarded the letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and to the Chief Minister’s office in this matter. “If the police do not take any action against the errant volunteers, I shall file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the next 15 days,” added Dubey. According to Abhinash Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, “An inquiry is being conducted in this matter. We have not registered a First Information Report (FIR) as yet.”