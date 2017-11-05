CJI bats for regular Arbitration Centres & Lokadalats in Maha

Justice Dipak Misra, Chief Justice of India, at the foundation laying ceremony of an Alternate Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC) in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Justice Manjula Chellur, Chief Justice of High Court of Bombay, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai : The Chief Justice of India – Justice Dipak Misra on Saturday stressed on the need for setting up of regular Lokadalats and more Arbitration Centres in Maharashtra. He also said that everyone must believe in the ‘culture of settlement.’

The CJI was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of an Alternate Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC). The CJI along with Chief Justice of Bombay High Court – Justice Manjula Chellur and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also inaugurated a crèche facility for advocates and HC staff, in the Central Telegraph Office (CTO) building adjacent to the HC.

While addressing a packed central court room full of advocates, media professionals and serving and retired judges of the HC, CJI Misra referred to the views of Mahatma Gandhi and also Abraham Lincoln. He said, “I am of the view that every litigant must believe in the culture of settlement. Such a view was always advised to people by some great leaders across the world like Mahatma Gandhi and even Abraham Lincoln.”

“Be it Lokadalts or Arbitration centres, they ought to be affordable, speedy and at the same time – impartial. The arbitrator or the mediator must not only be well versed with the laws but also show good attitude, sincerity and respect to the litigants,” CJI Misra added.

CJI Misra further said, “I believe the Lokadalats must assemble regularly. This will help in reducing the burden of courts. This will help parties to directly approach the arbitration centres instead of filing cases and getting into the litigations.”

Similar views were expressed by CJ Chellur, who added, “The Arbitration or Lokadalats are affordable forums for the common man. Even the process there is flexible. I believe they must consider settling civil as well as criminal matters.”

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis announced that the government in consultation with CJ Chellur has finalised a plot in suburban Mumbai, for a new HC building. He also said that arbitration will ensure speedy disposal of cases.

case study

Since CJI Dipak Misra has spoken on the need of settlement culture, it would not be out of place to mention that, as of now, a total of 2,58,05,661 cases are pending in various courts in Maharashtra. Also, it may be noted that unlike the Supreme Court of India, a majority of courts in Maharashtra start their work from 11:00 am in the morning and wind up by 5:00 pm.