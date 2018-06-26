Civic polls in four municipalities, bypoll in Virar-Vasai on Aug 1

Mumbai: The state election commission on Tuesday said civic polls for Sangli, Miraj, Kupwad and Jalgaon will be held on August 1. A bypoll for the one vacant seat in the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation will also be held on the same day.

Counting of votes will be on August 3. The code of conduct has been in force in these constituencies from Monday. State Election Commissioner J S Saharia said at a press conference in Mumbai, “The term of the current Sangli-Miraj & Kupwad and Jalgaon corporations will end by August 13, hence the urgency to hold elections here immediately.”

Sangli-Miraj & Kupwad has a population of 5,02,790, of which approximately 4,23,366 are registered voters. In 20 wards, 78 constituencies will witness polling, of which 39 seats are reserved for women, 11 for Scheduled Castes, 1 for Scheduled Tribes and 21 for Backward Classes.

The term of the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation expires on September 19. The population of Jalgaon is 4,60,228 and there are approximately, 3,65,015 registered voters. In 19 wards, polls will be held for 75 seats, of which 38 seats are reserved for women, 5 for Scheduled Castes, 4 for Scheduled Tribes and 20 for Backward Classes.

The bypoll for Ward No. 97 in Vasai-Virar City municipal corporation too will be held on August 1.

The process for filing nomination papers for all the above seats will begin from July 4. Polls will be conducted from 7.30am to 5.30pm on August 1. Counting will begin at 10am on August 3.