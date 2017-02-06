Civic polls: Functionary demands Rs 2Lakh for ticket, BJP defends him

Mumbai: A Bharatiya Janata Party functionary in Nasik has been caught on camera demanding Rs 2 lakh for ticket in municipal corporation election. While backing the functionary, party legislator Devyani Pharande said it is for party fund and will be used for the election campaign.

The election for Nasik Municipal Corporation is approaching and Saturday was the last day to file nominations. The BJP announced its official candidate list at the last moment and aspirants were gathered to get tickets at Vasant Smruti, the party office in Nasik.

A video which went viral on social media shows BJP’s general secretary Nana Shiledar asking Rs 2 lakh from the candidate to get a ticket. Shiledar told him to go to another room and speak with another party functionary to pay the amount. The video shows Shiledar suggested the candidate pay by cheque and make arrangements for the amount.

The conversation was recorded by someone who would be with the candidate, his identity not yet known. But after the leaking of the video on social media, BJP legislator Devyani Pharande said the money is for party fund. Another BJP legislator Seema Hire initially blamed the party and termed demanding money for tickets as unfair, but later took a U-turn and said that it must be for the party fund.

In another incident, Gopal Patil, a BJP aspirant, claimed he was denied ticket for Nasik Municipal Corporation election despite paying Rs 10 lakh to the party.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Raosaheb Danve refuted allegations of demanding

money from the candidate for elections. “BJP neither asks money, nor takes party fund from any candidate,” he said. He added the party has taken cognisance of Nasik incidents and will soon take a decision over it.