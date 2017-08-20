City’s only veterinary college running with paltry staff

Mumbai : An educational institution running without professors is a scenario that is usually seen in rural areas but what if such a situation prevails in a cosmopolitan city like Mumbai.

In an embarrassing revelation, the city’s only veterinary institution – the Bombay Veterinary College (BVC) is running ‘smoothly’ without appointing staff. However, its senior officials claim that the issue would be resolved within a month, but ‘how’ is a major question lying unanswered.

The 131-year-old institution is facing a severe shortage of staff with at least five departments functioning without a Head of the Department (HoD). The college also has a lack of professors and this staff crunch is also seen in class III and IV category employees.

This disclosure comes in form of a response to a Right to Information (RTI) query made by an activist. In its response, the college has stated that out of 363 total posts across class I, II, III and IV employees, a total of 162 posts are lying vacant.

In addition to this, the response further states that in the category of Class I and II employees, posts of five HoDs are lying vacant. It further states that out of the total 18 posts of professors 15 are empty while out of the total 31 posts of associate professors 17 are yet to be filled.

Interestingly, the response does not reveal the aspect as to since how long these posts have been empty.

The BVC officials made an attempt to cover their failure by blaming the ‘retirement’ of senior professors. The officials claimed that due to retirement of senior professors and associate professors there is a shortage of staff but the process of hiring new ones, is underway.

Surprisingly, Dr. Ashish Patrukar, Dean of BVC has trashed the response and claimed that there is no shortage of staff in the college and the issue will be resolved in next the month.

“Since most of the senior employees are retiring due to which posts are vacant. It will take time for us to appoint someone on their place who is capable of handling their post,” said Dr. Patrukar. The animal activist who had filed the RTI said that the issue is recent but grave since a lot of departments can be affected due to the absence of specialists.

“Absence of professors and associate professors can directly affect the animal welfare and treatment because every faculty attends to one particular subject. If the post is vacant, someone with no specialty in the field will teach students,” said the activist.

He added that a substandard education will result in half learnt veterinarians who wouldn’t be well equipped to attend to animals as effectively.