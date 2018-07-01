City sees drop in monsoon-related diseases: BMC

Mumbai : The city has witnessed a drop in leptospirosis, dengue, malaria, hepatitis and gastroenteritis cases in 2018 compared to 2017, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). There have been 779 cases of gastroenteritis this year as compared to 886 cases in 2017 and four suspected deaths reported due to leptospirosis and dengue.

From June 1 to June 30, 297 probable cases of dengue have been reported in civic hospitals. “We have seen cases have been dropping as people are now aware about waterborne diseases and are consulting doctor as they are falling ill,” said doctor.

A senior doctor said all the four suspected deaths will be confirmed after the epidemiology cell of the BMC scrutinised the case study and conclude the actual cause of death. The report submitted by the civic health department stated that 21 cases of dengue, 5 cases of leptospirosis, 356 cases of Malaria, 94 cases of hepatitis and 779 gastroenteritis were reported in civic hospitals in June 2018. Moreover, the civic health department are spreading more awareness in the areas where there are chance of cases may increase.