‘CITIZENS NEED TO BE PRO-ACTIVE’

The civic elections that affect the lives of Mumbaikars to a large extent cannot be denied or left unsaid. The fact is one’s vote for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will decide the fate of this city for the next five years. Ronald Rodrigues of The Free Press Journal interacted with Milind Mhaske, the project director of Praja Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation which has conducted a detailed survey of candidates and wards across the city.

What are the main issues for these civic elections?

Every year we have the same issues that are prevalent which cause inconvenience to the standard of living of Mumbaikars. Inadequate water supply, damaged roads, potholes, traffic congestion, lack of toilets, garbage and overflowing sewage are the basic problems each year which either get worse or improve a bit but are never completely solved.

Which wards have the highest number of problems?

Mumbai is divided into 24 municipal wards and not a single ward can be considered better or worse than the other. Each ward has its own problems according to the locality, geographical structure, kind of people residing and also the administrative officers of that particular area.

Q.Why do we keep seeing the same civic problems every year? Who is responsible for the mess?

Citizens and Municipal Councillors, both are to be blamed for the current pathetic state of our city. We as citizens are laid back and do not take the effort to even complain about the problems around us that we see every day. If you do not get your phone service for one day, you immediately complain to the service provider. Then why do you not complain about the problems in your society that directly affect your lives? Councillors should raise questions in BMC meetings and enquire about various proposals but they are not bothered to even object most of the proposals. According to our survey, the past year witnessed an average of just 80,000 citizen’s complaints while 103 questions were asked by councillors on issues like education, health and potholes. Ten councillors did not ask a single question last year.

How do you rate the candidates contesting this year?

Candidates are just normal citizens who are given the power to take decisions if they are elected. There is nothing such as a good or bad candidate, for the actual game starts after the elections. That is when the efficiency of the elected candidates is tested. Efficiency is the only parameter to judge the kind of work done by any civic official.

As BMC is the richest body, how is the budget utilised?

The BMC budget allocated for the year 2016-17 was Rs 37,052 crore out of which 30 to 40 percent of the budget is not being spent. The proposals worth crores of rupees are passed in the Standing Committee meetings. The work of various projects gets started at various areas but most of the work is left half done. These projects are not completed while expenditure for the same is already floated.

How can the administration and state of Mumbai improve?

Mumbai can be a better place only when each individual is held accountable for his or her actions. The salaries of civic officials should not be issued if they fail to do their work. Officers should be constantly checked for their performance and productivity in every single assignment to bring about transparency in the system. Citizens should act as citizens and not behave like mere spectators.

How effective is the option of NOTA? Is it determining?

Personally, I feel the ballot option None Of The Above (NOTA) is useless. Even if you cast a vote using the option NOTA, some or the other leader is going to get elected. If you chose the option of NOTA because you are not happy with the leaders contesting the polls then represent a citizen’s candidate who is efficient. Do not blame the contesting leaders but get a representative who is capable and worth your vote.

Is the BMC more about politics rather than being a platform for the citizens?

Politics is undoubtedly an integral part of the society but I think the BMC should function as an administrative body for the people rather working as a ruling political party. The ideology of working for the citizens and functioning as a service provider of basic amenities is lost when the whole fight for a political reign takes it control.