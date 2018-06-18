CISF finds baggage with Rs 1.5 Lakh cash, returns it to rightful owner

Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) duty personnel noticed a rucksack bag lying unattended at arrival car pick-up point (city-side) of domestic terminal-1B, CSI Airport, Mumbai on June 16 evening. Immediately, BDDS team of CISF was directed to rush to the spot and the matter was also informed to the senior officer of CISF and Airport Manager. Meanwhile, CISF personnel evacuated and cordoned-off the area.

“The bag was checked from security point of view. After ascertaining that there was no dangerous item inside the bag, it was opened. On opening the bag, cash amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh and some valuables were found,” said a senior CISF officer.

In the bag an Aadhar Card in the name of Mohan Bhoir was found, but no contact number was available. On the basis of Indigo Airlines tag which was affixed on the bag, airline staff was contacted and the contact number of Bhoir was taken.

“The passenger was contacted over cell phone and was informed regarding the bag. He informed that he had arrived Mumbai airport from Bagdogra through flight 6E-433 and had inadvertently forgotten to collect his bag from the airport. After some time, Bhoir, the passenger came-back at airport and asked about the bag. After proper verification the bag containing cash Rs 1.5 lakh and valuables was handed over to him,” the officer said.