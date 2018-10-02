CIDCO 2018 lottery results declared, check final lucky winners list here

Good news for home buyers who had applied for CIDCO lottery. The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited declared its results today (October 2). The CIDCO lottery draw began at 11 am and results were announced at 6 pm. Those who have filled the form for their dream home under affordable price under CIDCO lottery can check results at www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in and lottery.cidcoindia.com.

Check out winners list

Or you can follow these steps to check

Step 1: Log on to lottery.cidcoindia.com

Step 2: Click on ‘CIDCO LOTTERY 2018’ link on the right side of the screen

Step 3: Fill in your details and check CIDCO lottery result 2018

Step 4: The CIDCO housing scheme 2018 winners’ list will be published on www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in and lottery.cidcoindia.com by 6 pm.

CIDCO in August had announced holding online lottery draw for the Mega Housing Scheme-2018 of 14,838 affordable houses. The housing scheme is planned to concentrate upon the Economically Weak Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories. Of the 14,838 flats; 5262 flats are allotted under the EWS category and 9576 flats are allotted for LIG. The housing scheme is planned in 5 nodes of Navi Mumbai, namely; Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli, and Dronagiri. There are 11 locations in these 5 nodes wherein the housing complexes are been constructed, it added.