CID still probing 2009 complaint of conspiracy to kill Anna Hazare
Osmanabad: Nine years on, the Maharashtra CID is still probing a complaint filed by social activist Anna Hazare against former state minister Padamsinh Patil for allegedly conspiring to kill him, according to an RTI query. Hazare had lodged the complaint in September 2009 against Patil and four others for allegedly giving ‘supari’ (contract) to one Parasmal Jain to kill the social activist.
Patil was arrested in the case but later released on bail by a court. The Crime Investigation Department (CID), which later took over the case from Parner police station in Ahmednagar district, is yet to file a charge sheet in the case, the Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed.
Padamsinh Patil is already facing trial for allegedly hatching the conspiracy and killing Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar on June 3, 2006 at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai due to political rivalry. Parasmal Jain, who had allegedly shot at Pawanraje Nimbalkar, in his statement earlier to a magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), claimed that Patil paid him Rs 30 lakh for killing Nimbalkar and Hazare.
Jain also stated that he had refused to take money to kill Hazare. Pawanraje Nimbalkar’s son Jairaje Nimbalkar recently filed the RTI query seeking status of the case lodged by Hazare. In reply to the query, CID’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Aurangabad region, C J Kamble informed Jairaje Nimbalkar on June 8 that the “investigation is still on” and the “charge sheet has not been filed till date”.
Earlier this month, Pawanraje Nimbalkar’s wife Anandidevi moved the Bombay High Court challenging a sessions court order refusing permission to the CBI to examine Hazare as a prosecution witness in connection with her husband’s killing.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the prosecuting agency in the Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case, had said that Hazare was an important witness in the case and could help establish the motive behind the offence. The high court had posted the petition for hearing on June 27 and directed the trial court to defer the recording of final statements of the accused persons till then.
JUST ARRIVED
- Delhi High Court: Not to cut the trees till July 4
- CID still probing 2009 complaint of conspiracy to kill Anna Hazare
- Deepika Padukone to star in the remake of Sridevi’s superhit film?
- News Alerts: Monsoon session of Parliament to be held from 18th July
- PCB serves notice to Umar Akmal for not reporting spot-fixing approach during 2015 World Cup
EDITOR’S PICK
India has done well to pay back Donald Trump in his own coin. Responding to the unilateral slapping of tariffs…
Swiss referendum is canary of debt problem
The list of top ten countries with the highest debt to GDP ratio as compiled by the International Monetary Fund…
Chanda Kochhar gone, message is loud & clear
As the country just began to come out of the shock of Jeweller Nirav Modi, who allegedly duped the nation’s…
Among the myriad challenges the BJP faces for its comeback in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there is none as…
Not wise to jump into trade war
The showdown on trade unleashed by US president Donald Trump by hiking tariffs on steel and aluminium exported to India…