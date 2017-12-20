Christmas 2017: Our guide to parties and events in Mumbai

Christmas is already here with the city adorned in the merriment and the fun the festival inspires. To honour the festival of joy there are Christmas trees, wreaths, candles, delicacies and movies. To add to the festive spirit there are parties, shopping carnivals, special markets, music festivals and more. If you are itching your head on how to celebrate Christmas this year then we have wrangled up the best way you can enjoy the festival with your family and friends.

Old Wild West – For the wild West style celebration



This Christmas set aside your little black dress and buckle up your boots, put on your bows and head to Old Wild West with your gang to chug on some beers, sip on whiskey and take the bull ride and begin your year end in a Wild West style. Satiate your Tex-Mex cravings with their scrumptious delectable like Tex Mex Veg Tacos, Oriental Paneer Chilly, Texan Chicken Tenders, Mexican Chicken Wings, South Style Fish Crackers and a lot more. To compliment they have Mexican Themed Cocktails including Mexican Wave, Cow Boy, Malta Whiskey, White Mexican and many more.

When: December 24, 9 pm onward

Where: Old Wild West, First Floor, Trade View Building, Oasis Complex, Kamala Mills Compound, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel

Contact: 022 6537 6677

Entry: Rs 2,000 for couple, Rs 1,000 for male stag and Rs 1,500 for female stag

Carouse – For the urban party goer



The 9,000 sq ft contemporary kitchen and bar, Carouse is hosting a bundle of entertainment for the urban party goer. Five party curators have designed the event to give you an adequate space to show your moves. There will also be seven different surprise acts. There will be an unlimited flow of select drinks to keep the glasses flowing all night long. Sip on the classic Christmas cocktails and gorge on special dishes whipped for the festive season.

When: December 24, 11 pm onward

Where: Carouse, Level 1, P-2 Building, Raghuvanshi Mills Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Contact: 99305 81875 / 91677 35979

Entry: Rs 3,500

High Tide – For music and food

Enjoy amazing food and to top it all great music and scintillating place to make your celebration all the more ravishing. Relish a scrumptious multi-cuisine buffet which allows you to cherish a great variety of food under one roof. A delectable Christmas set menu crafted by Executive Chef Pawan Kumar Lal that will include food, wine, ambience, buffets and much more to make festival full of fun and frolic.

When: December 24-25

Where: High Tide, The Resort, Madh-Marve

Contact: 022 6136 7777

Dome – For Christmas carnival

To kick-off the festive season, Dome is all set to host one of the biggest Christmas Carnival in the city full of games, festival eats, treats, and gifts. Head to Dome for an evening full of games such as face painting, rock climbing, bungee jumping and balloon sculpting. There will also be a ribbon parade and terrific performances by magicians and drummers alike. To add to this, amusement-park-like activities like bull rides, trampolines, electronic car rides and rings games will allow children of all age groups to enjoy their day.

When: December 25

Where: Dome, NSCI, Lala Lajpajpatrai Marg, Lotus Colony, Worli

Contact: 022 2493 8813

Entry: Rs 450

The Irish House – For late night happy hours

If your idea of Christmas evening is awesome music and lots of booze then head to the Irish House. The cafe has your evening sorted with late night happy hours that begins at 10 pm and ends at the mid-night. Gear up to let your hair down and hit the floor with DJ Rave and Crave play some of the season’s favourite.

When: December 24 at 9 pm

Where: The Irish House, Near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Entry: Free

Mahek’s Atelier – For kids



Mahek’s Atelier, a new cooking studio in town, has come up with an exciting Gingerbread House decorating party for kids this Christmas. Chef Mahek will provide kids with cookie bar houses and parents can enjoy a quality time with their kids decorating the houses with royal icing, candies, marshmallows, gems and other confectioneries. Kids can take their Gingerbread houses back home. To add to the fun there will be music, games and delicious refreshments and confectioneries to munch on. To make the experience memorable, Santa will come bearing presents and goodies for the kids.

When: December 23 at 5 pm

Where: Mahek’s Atelier, A/22, 2nd Floor, Krystal Avenue, RNA Building, 4th Cross Lane, Lokhandwala Market, Andheri West

Contact: 74001 47000

Entry: Rs 1,500 for 1 pair (1 child + 1 adult)

Grazia Fashion Trunk – For shopping

With over 50 stalls the pop-up allows people to shop for chic styles, devour delectable food and have an entertainment experience. The fashion trunk will provide a platform for young and aspiring designers who focus on sustainable materials, thoughtful designs, and fair employment practices. Along with the home-grown labels you can expect your favourites from Anomaly, The Meraki Project, Papa Don’t Preach, Valliyan by Nitya Arora, Sonam Parmar Jhawar and PoshPride, among others.

When: December 23 – 24

Where: High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Contact: 98203 84484

Entry: Free



Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House – For Indian classical music

If you always thought Christmas was all about Carol singing then this classical event will change your perception. Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House’s ‘Sessions’ – a programme for Indian classical music run by the tea house – brings the maestro of Sarod Riccardo Battaglia. The stalwart hailing from Ravenna is all set to make your Christmas special with his signature act while you treat yourself with over 40 varieties of world’s finest teas and newly launched winter meals at the Tea House.

When: December 25, 10 am onwards

Where: Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House, 36 A Sanatan Bakery, John Baptist Road, Bandra West

Contact: 022-26420330

Entry: Seatings will be alloted on First Come, First Serve basis