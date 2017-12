Christmas 2017: Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha celebrates Christmas with underprivileged kids; see pics

Mumbai: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani celebrated Christmas with underprivileged children at Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel on Thursday in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani became a Santa and spent some time with them at toy store Hamley’s in Lower Parel.

She also arranged cakes and gifts for children. This is an annual ritual with the Ambani family. Isha’s mother Nita always spends quality time with children. This time, Isha has followed in footsteps of her mom.