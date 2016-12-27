Christian communities gear up for Mumbai civic polls

Mumbai: With just around a month left for the municipal elections of Mumbai, the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), an organisation of the Church, aims to encourage and empower enthusiastic candidates to contest the elections and take up roles of social and public service. The BCS will organise a ‘Meet Your Candidates Meet’ in the month of January which will be a get together of the common people with the candidates contesting the elections in respective areas across the city.

This meeting will be held across all 24 municipal wards in the respective Sabha units across Mumbai. The meeting will help the citizens of all faiths especially Christians to put forward civic issues faced by the locals. It will also serve as a platform for the candidates to express their views and plans for the improvement of the society. Moreover, through this meeting both the citizens and candidates will get to know each other and thus build a common agenda for the betterment of the society.

Rita D’sa, president of the BCS, told the Free Press Journal, “Through these meetings, we encourage people to become aware and boldly express the civic issues that they face. We also provide a citizen’s manifesto in this meeting which highlights the local issues of various areas across different wards. It is very essential to know your leader before making him or her your leader.” The BCS caters to civic, judicial, political and day to day issues.