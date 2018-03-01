Chinese sailors land at Mumbai port a decade after 26/11 attack

Mumbai: A group of 10 Chinese sailors were allowed to make a stopover in Mumbai for rest for the first time after the 2008 terror attack, official media here reported on Wednesday. The sailors from cargo vessel “Houston” received a warm welcome on Sunday last at Mumbai when their ship arrived there, the Peoples’ Daily reported.

Due to terrorism and other issues, sailors of the vessels from several countries, including China and Pakistan, were excluded from landing at any Indian port in the last 10 years. The facility for the rest for the sailors has been restored following an understanding between the two countries, it said.

“It is very necessary to land and have a rest after a long journey,” Captain of the ship ‘Houston’ Qiao Qinming told the newspaper. “Thanks to the negotiations between the two countries, we are glad to be the first batch of sailors to land at an Indian port,” he said.

Last year China and India had agreed to allow Chinese sailors at any Indian port for a rest, said Zheng Xiyuan, Chinese general consul in Mumbai. The welcome ceremony was seen as a special Spring Festival celebration for Chinese sailors, the report said.