Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calls for urgent meeting to address loan waiver glitches

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for an urgent meeting of State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) tomorrow in Mumbai to address the glitches in implementation of farmers loan waiver scheme.

The loan waiver scheme is expected to be worth Rs 34,000 crore. Officials in state cooperation department confirmed the scheduled meeting in Mantralaya on Wednesday. The loan waiver implementation is facing two major issues -— the list is being generated in English when most of the farmers can read only Marathi, which is a Devnagari script.

Secondly, some farmers have complained that they have received the certificate from the state government of being selected in loan waiver scheme but the loan amount has not been deposited into their accounts, said official sources. Chief Minister Fadnavis will be personally chairing the meeting to address these glitches, officials in state cooperation department said.