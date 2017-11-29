Chhagan Bhujbal is a fighter, may walk out of jail soon: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Dilip Kamble

Pune: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Dilip Kamble on Tuesday said senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is a “fighter” and he may come out of the jail in the near future as the Supreme Court has recently cancelled a section under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Minister of State for Social Justice also said that it is important that a man like Bhujbal should be out in the society as he fights for the poor people. Bhujbal, former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Kamble was speaking on the death anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at Phule Wada in Pune. The event, which was attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Upendra Kushwaha, was orgnaised by Akhil Bhartiya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Samata Parishad, founded by Bhujbal.

“Bhujbalji is fighter leader, who fights for the poor people in the society and it is important that a person like him should be out in the society,” Kamble said. The minister added that he is hopeful that Bhujbal will win the legal battle and come out soon. “On the legal points, the case will get investigated, but as a worker I feel that a fighter person like Bhujbal, who is in the jail, fighting the legal battle, should be out in the society. “I will pray to God that since a section, which was preventing him from getting bail for last two years, has been cancelled by the Supreme Court, he may come out soon,” he said.