Cheers, Mumbai! Liquor stores to remain open till 1 am on Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Christmas and New Year’s Eve is almost here. And, many folks are already concerned about the timings of liquor stores. So, there is good news for all revellers. Liquor vendors will be open till late on the Christmas and New Year’s Eve, says the state excise department.

A notice has been issued that all the wine shops, wine and beer shops, and country liquor shops would be able to stay open till 1 am instead of 10 pm on these three festive days.

These formations are meant to sell for off-consumption, i.e. not for consumption on premises. But for permit rooms, beer bars and one-day license holders, the timings have been extended till 5 am on January 1.

On other days, these shops have to close down by 1.30 am depending on the type of license and the area they operate in.