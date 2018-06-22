Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Argentina
#ChandaKochhar
#PDP
#ArvindKejriwal
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Check Out! Mumbai Police uses Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Dhadak’ dialogue to promote road safety

Check Out! Mumbai Police uses Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Dhadak’ dialogue to promote road safety

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 22, 2018 07:09 pm
FOLLOW US:

Janhvi kapoor Dhadak Mumbai Police meme

Mumbai Police’s are famous to post some seriously funny post on their Twitter handle. Back in May, when Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ trailer was released, Mumbai Police posted a message about cybersecurity using actor Daisy Shah’s “Our business is our business… none of your business” dialogue. And today, the Mumbai Police posted about road safety using a dialogue and a still from trailer of Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Dhadak’ movie to express the ’emotional quotient of traffic signals’.

Mumbai Police took one of Janhvi’s dialogue from ‘Dhadak’, where she confronts Ishaan for not giving her attention, giving it a funny but ‘serious’ twist. Mumbai Police wrote: “Don’t underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals!! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship,” underling the #TrafficSignalMatters.

The meme where they swapped Janhvi’s face with a traffic signal has left Twitteratis in splits and they couldn’t stop praising the team’s effort.

Interestingly, Janhvi reposted the meme on her Instagram meme and wrote ‘enjoyed this’. Meanwhile, talking about the movie, ‘Dhadak’, will mark the debut of both Janhvi and Ishaan and will release on July 20. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ fame.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK