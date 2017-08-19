Chandrakant Patil deepens ties with SSS with Cabinet berth to Raju Shetti

Mumbai: Amid threats of quitting national Democratic Allaince, (NDA), Raju Shetti, Member of Parliament and chief of Swabhimani Shetakari Sanghatana (SSS), Chandrakant Patil, the minister for revenue has offered Shetti a berth in the state cabinet on the condition he keeps the alliance with NDA.

Shetti had persisted with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to remove Sadabhau Khot, minister of state for agriculture as the SSS had sacked Khot from the party recently. Shetti claimed Khotwas inducted in the state cabinet because of alliance with SSS. “We have made it clear to CM, after the party sacked Khot, Fadnavis should remove him from the cabinet,” said Shetti. He has also given an ultimatum to quit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While backing Khot, Patil, a senior BJP minister said, “There is no need to remove Khot from the cabinet. However, we can offer an extra berth in the state cabinet for Swabhimani Shetakari Sanghatana legislator.” Meanwhile, Khot challenged Shetti to quit from NDA. “Shetti is thirsty for power and he is eyeing the ministerial post at the Centre. Hence, he will not quit from the NDA,” Khot claimed. However, Shetti rubbished claims made by Khot and said that he had never asked for this ministerial post.