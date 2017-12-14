Chaggan Bhujbal wants Maharashtra government to reimburse farmers affected by cyclone Ockhi

Mumbai: Former deputy chief minister of Mahrashtra Chaggan Bhujbal, who has been lodged at Arthur Road jail for over one-and-a-half years, has written a letter Maharashtra government, asking for reimbursement for farmers in Nashik who has suffered due to unseasonal rains due to Ockhi cyclone.

Bhujbal wrote to Chandrakant Patil, minister for relief and rehabilitation. Bhujbal states, “In Nashik district the grape vines across 1.5 lakh acres have been grossly damaged.” He added, “The cyclone recently affected the farmers in Konkan, central, west and north Maharashtra, causing them a lot of damage, as their crops have been affected. I request you to assess the extent of this damage and reimburse the poor farmers.”

Bhujbal wrote, it is estimated nearly 30-40 percent of grape crop has been destroyed. Bhujbal enlisted the crops damaged are mainly onion, grapes, cotton and green vegetables. Now the severe winter after the rains has also afflicted the crops. Bhujbal hinted there is a likelihood of crops being infected due to these climatic changes.

Bhujbal asked Patil not to waste time in conducting panchanamas. “The officials need to be sent immediately to file the panchanamas. It has been noticed the administration is wasting time in writing preliminary reports,” said Bhujbal. Along with the farmers, Bhujbal also asked Patil to assess the losses incurred by fisherfolk in Konkan. “The fisherfolk have suffered serious damages as many have lost their boats in this cyclone. It is advisable to help the fisherfolk, too,” said Bhujbal.