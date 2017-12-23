Free Press Journal
Home / Mumbai / Centre asks TV channels to verify content taken from social media

Centre asks TV channels to verify content taken from social media

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 23, 2017 12:58 pm
The central government wants TV channels to show authentic footage and image on TV which are taken from social media. In many cases there is no authentication of the image which is taken from social media and then it is broadcast on the TV which later known to be doctored or false. The government is going to issue an advisory requiring television channels to run scrolls that alert viewers to the source of their information. The channels also have to issue a declaimer is the content is derived from social media or individuals.

Earlier this week, the ministry took Gujarat based TV channel off air for one day for showing fake news of beating children in orphanage but eventually the incident had took place in Egypt.

“In some cases, the so-called news items were later found to be untrue, as was the case with VTV, or shown with the intent to sensationalise or create panic, as was done by the Assam-based DY365,” one of the officials said to Hindustan Times.


DY365 TV was ordered off-air from December 15 to 18 after it telecast a programme showing newborns being tossed in the air as part of a bizarre ritual. Although channel claimed that it was showing a ritual which is practice in Assam, but an inter-ministerial committee ruled that it violated the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 by airing extremely disturbing visuals unsuitable for public exhibition.

 

