Central Railway stations to get hi-tech platform indicators

Mumbai:The central railway (CR) has now planned to replace the old platform indicators with the hi-tech ones which will be connected via optical fibre. A senior railway official said one such platform indicator has been set up at Dombivli station on trial basis, which has been operational from June 10.

“Soon the new platform indicators will be set up on another 13 stations and by December 2018, all the platforms on suburban line will have these hi-tech platform indicators,” added an official. The other CR stations to have the high-tech display boards by the end of this year are the CSMT, Shahad, Ambivli, Titwala, Kasara, Ulhasnagar, Vithalwadi, Ambernath, Badlapur, Shelu, Ghatkopar and Kurla.

The old platform indicators often malfunctioned or displayed wrong train timings, which affected commuters. “This initiative of replacing old indicators with new ones is because the old indicators were failing to show the correct train timings or simply malfunctioning, common occurrences on the CR’s main line. Hence, we decided to replace all the indicators in a phase-wise manner. The old indicators will be repaired and kept as standbys to be used at other stations, including those on the Harbour Line, if needed,” said an official.

Sanjay Jain, divisional railway manager of CR, Mumbai division, said that the new indicators are IP-based and can be accessed from remote location, so troubleshooting is easier. “It is the first-of-its-kind in Indian Railways, as every indicator has separate IP address, so it can be checked individually. Moreover it will be connected via optical fibre cable, which means lesser interference and smooth working,” he said. He further said the display boards would be free from any electrical interference or errors, which occur in copper cables and they will keep a spare computer system for controlling indicator operation. “In case of failure of one computer, others can take over without any interruption,” Jain added.