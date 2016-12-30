Central Railway services hit for 10 hours as local derails near Kalyan

Mumbai: Train services were suspended on the central suburban section for more than 10 hours following the derailment of five coaches of the Kurla-Ambernath local train on Thursday morning.

The train derailed between Kalyan and Vithalwadi stations at 5:53 am on the Central Railway line. According to railway sources, the train derailed due to a rail fracture which is believed to have taken place on the route between Kalyan and Vithalwadi stations. Rail fracture is a common phenomenon during the winter season when the temperature is usually down in areas like Thane and Karjat, added a railway official requesting anonymity

No casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap. Due to the derailment, all the up and down services, which includes four long-distance trains, were suspended. Mainly the train services running on the Kalyan-Karjat section were disrupted.

Senior Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, A K Jain said, “A medical van was rushed to the stop to help the injured passengers. The situation was under control and our officials were working round the clock since morning to restore services.”

The services on the Kalyan-Karjat section were restored only at 4:42pm and a special train was run on the section immediately. “Around 163 local trains were cancelled on the suburban section due to the derailment and 66 additional special trains were pressed into service for the convenience of the commuters,” added Jain.

Similarly, the shuttle train services were run between Ambernath and Karjat stations. “Around 15 special buses were run between Kalyan and Ambernath and 11 buses between Kalyan and Badlapur on request by Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC),” said a railway official.

“There is no direct connectivity between Badlapur and Kalyan expect for a few Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport (KDMT) buses which carried the stranded commuters at the station. Autos were also charging more than Rs 200 for this service”, said a Shyam Mohan, a commuter at Badlapur station.

The local train between Badlapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) ran at 9:23am. Similarly, a special local train from Badlapur to CST left at 9:35am and later the Karjat-CST special train was also started at the same time.

There were continuous announcements on public address system to guide the stranded passengers on the platform. Similarly, updates were given on the social media also.