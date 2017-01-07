Central and Western Railway Lines will soon be hawker free!

Mumbai: A senior of Railways Security Forces are going to take up meeting with hawkers, who sell their goods on local trains in Mumbai.

The Mumbai commuters from Central lines, Western lines and Harbour lines have to face many problem while travelling from train. The Hawkers enter in train whether it is crowded or not, men hawkers also enter the ladies compartment, during rush hours carrying heavy goods. Other than the hawkers, commuters also have to deal with eunuch, beggars, and, old men.

Recently, dacoity was threatened in passenger train near Kalyan at a knife point on 19th December, 2016. The police arrested seven person in which six were said to be hawkers in local trains.

It is a known fact and many people do not even talk about it but it is known to the general public that the officials of the RPF remove these hawkers from the train and then later allegedly accept the bribe be it small or big/ cash or kind and let them go for the reasons best known to them.

Mumbaikars want safe journey for while travelling by local trains. It is high time that the Central Railways and Western Railways take a decision in favour of commuters.