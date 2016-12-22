Central and South Mumbai to face water cut on 23 December

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that there will be water cut on 23, Friday, from 10 am till 10 pm. This due to BMC is going to install two major pipelines at Matunga and Sion, this installation work will affect the water supply of Central and South Mumbai.

The main wards from Central and South Mumbai that will have to face water cuts are A, B, E, F/North and F/South.

The water department has laid 900 mm diameter new pipeline near Sion Hospital. This will be connected to a 1800 mm diameter main pipeline near Aurora Theatre, Matunga. This will atleast take 12 hours said an official.

Both Central and South Mumbai’s selected areas will have to face water cuts on 23, Friday. It is not only the citizens who will suffer from this, but, hospitals including private, and, 8 state government, and, BMC run hospitals will have face the cut as well.

Shiv Hospital, KEM Hospital, Tata Hospital, Wadia Hospital, MGM hospital, Sion Hospital, T. B. Hospital, J. J. Hospital and St. Georges Hospital, will have to water cut. CST railway station will also have to suffer due to water cut.

Officials aim to address the problem of frequent leakages and complaints of less pressure with this installation and also enable the improvement of water supply in all the areas connected.

Areas that will suffer from this water cuts:

A ward: JJ Hospital, Naval Dockyard, CST railway station, P Demelo Road.

B ward: Dongri, Wadi Bandar, Mathadi Kaamgar area.

E ward: Mount Road, Mazgaon, Rey Road, Darukhana, Noorbaug.

F/North ward: Shiv Hospital, Korba Mithagar and entry gate No. 4.

F/South ward: KEM Hospital, TATA Hospital, Wadia Hospital, MGM Hospital, Kshayrog Hospital, Sewri (East), Sewri (West), Aambe wadi/Kalewadi, Parel gaon, T J Marg, MBPT area, Baradevi, Ram Tekdi, Jijamata Nagar, R A Kidvai Marg.