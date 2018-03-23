CDR Scam: Ayesha Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui likely to appear before Thane crime branch today

Mumbai: Ayesha Shroff, the wife of actor Jackie Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiquee’s brother Shamsuddin Siddiqui are likely to appear before the Thane Crime branch today to record their statements in the illegal Call Detail Record (CDR) scam.

According to Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane crime branch, “Ayesha Shroff and Shamsuddin Siddiqui have been summoned on Friday. Their statements are to be recorded soon. During investigation, it was found that Ayesha had sought the Call Detail Records of actor Sahil Khan and handed it over to advocate Rizwan Siddiquee.”

Ayesha had allegedly accessed the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of her ex-beau Sahil Khan and had submitted to it advocate Rizwan Siddiquee. Sahil and Ayesha had dragged each other to court in 2014. Sahil had levelled allegations against Ayesha that she had cheated him of Rs 5 crore. Ayesha had set up film studio Karma Productions with the sole intention of using the family’s wealth to fund her extravagant lifestyle.