CDR Case: Thane Crime branch seeks details from mobile operators

Mumbai: The Thane crime branch have come across additional 100 mobile numbers in connection with the Call Detail Records (CDR) scam. The police have sought the details from mobile network operators since they suspect that other Bollywood high profile names could crop up during investigation.

The police are collecting details of the mobile numbers from mobile network operators to investigate regarding the names, addresses and other details of the victims whose CDRs were procured and the purpose behind it.

According to Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane crime branch, “During investigation, we have found an additional 100 mobile numbers whose CDRs were sought by the accused. The total number of CDRs illegally obtained by the accused is 400. We have sought the details from mobile network operators.” The police had earlier seized 284 Call Detail Records that have been seized from the accused. Out of the 284 CDRs that had been seized, the details of 160 CDRs were submitted along with the charge sheet.

The police are also verifying regarding the role of police officers from Maharashtra, Delhi and Assam who may be involved in procuring the Call Detail Records illegally. “We are investigating if any police officials are involved in the illegal procurement of CDRs, ” said Trimukhe. On Thursday, the police had arrested Jigesh Chheda, a private detective from Kandivali. Chheda was working in close association with arrested accused Makesh Madhavan Pandiyan, a private detective from Globe Detective Agency at Vashi.

On March 23, the Thane police had filed a chargesheet against private detectives from Globe private agency at Vashi,Makesh Madhavan Pandiyan (42), Prashant Shripad Kalekar (49), Jigar Vinod Makwana (35), Samresh Nantoon alias Pratik Mohpal(32) and their accomplices Ajinkya Nagargoje (25), Prashant Sonawane (35) and Prashant Palekar (49).