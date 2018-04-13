CDR case: Thane crime branch records Ayesha Shroff’s statement

Mumbai: The Thane crime branch has recorded the statement of Ayesha Shroff, the wife of Jackie Shroff on Thursday in the Call Details Records case. According to Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane crime branch, “Ayesha Shroff has recorded her statement on Thursday. She has stated that she had procured the Call Detail Recordsof her ex beau Sahil Khan and handed it over to advocate Rizwan Siddiquee. However, she said that she was not aware that procuring Call Detail Records was illegal.”

In March, the Thane Crime Branch had summoned Shroff to record her statement.

Sahil and Ayesha were in a relationship with each other and had dragged each other to court in 2014. Ayesha levelled allegations against Sahil and had told the court that the relationship could not have existed between the two since Sahil’s sexual orientation was different. Sahil claimed that Ayesha had set up film studio Karma Productions with the sole intention of using her family’s wealth to fund her extravagant lifestyle under the garb of running a business.

Sahil had also levelled allegations in the Sessions court in December 2014 that Ayesha had cheated him of Rs 5 crore.

On Thursday, the Thane crime branch arrested Jignesh Chheda, a private detective from Kandivali for procuring illegal CDRs. Chheda was working in close connection with arrested accused Makesh Madhavan Pandiyan, a private detective from Globe detective agency at Vashi. Cheddar was produced before the Thane sessions court and remanded to police custody until April 17.

Pandiyan (42) was arrested on January 24along with his accomplices Prashant Shripad Kalekar (49), Jagir Vinod Makwana (35) and Samresh Nantoon alias Pratik Mohpal (32), detectives from Globe Detective Agency.