CDR case: Thane crime branch files chargesheet against seven accused

Mumbai: The Thane crime branch have filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the Call Detail Records (CDR) scam on Friday. The detectives from Globe private agency at Vashi,Makesh Madhavan Pandiyan (42), Prashant Shripad Kalekar (49), Jigar Vinod Makwana (35), Samresh Nantoon alias Pratik Mohpal(32) and their accomplices Ajinkya Nagargoje (25 ), Prashant Sonawane (35) and Prashant Palekar (49) have been named in the chargesheet.

According to Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane crime branch, “A chargesheet has been filed in the CDR case. Total seven persons have been named as accused in the case. So far, twelve persons have been arrested in the case. A supplementary charge sheet will be filed later against the other accused. The preliminary information sought from detective Prashant Palekar with respect to the CDRs sought by advocate Rizwan Siddiquee has also been mentioned in the charge sheet.”

Along with the charge sheet, the police have seized 284 Call Detail Records that have been seized from the accused. Out of the 284 CDRs that have been seized, the details of 160 CDRs will be submitted along with the charge sheet. The police are still verifying the other CDRs and are on the process of getting information from the service operators.

A team of officers from Thane crime branch include Trimukhe will be visiting Delhi on Saturday to appeal in the Supreme Court against the order issued by the Bombay High Court against the release of advocate Rizwan Siddiquee. “We are going to challenge the order of the Bombay High Court in the Supreme Court in the next week, “added Trimukhe.

The division bench of Justice S.C.Dharmadhikari and Justice P.D.Naik passed the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Tasneem. She had requested the court to direct the police to release her husband claiming his detention to be illegal and unlawful. The Thane police had arrested Rizwan for allegedly obtaining CDRs of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya. The court had released Rizwan staring that the arrest was illegal and the police had not followed proper procedures and it was against arrest to be made in compliance with the notice (Section 41(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.