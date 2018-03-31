CBSE paper leak: Class X CBSE students of Mumbai won’t have re-exams

Mumbai: Students of Class X of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools of Mumbai will not have to reappear for Mathematics re-examination. However, students of Class 12 of CBSE will have to reappear for Economics paper on April 25, as announced by Anil Swarup, Secretary School Education in Union Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry, on Friday.

This decision was taken as a result of several protests of students, parents and schools of the city. Around 40 parents of students of Class X of various CBSE schools staged a protest on Friday at Borivali. Parents wrote a letter to Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) demanding no re-examination for students of Mumbai as the leak occurred in Delhi.

Students and parents claimed they were forced to appear for the examination as per the notification of CBSE. Shridhar Mani, a parent said, “There is no evidence of leak in Mumbai then why should students be forced to appear for the examination again. The leak occurred in Delhi and students of other states should not face the brunt of the carelessness of CBSE.”

The re-examination is being conducted as CBSE Mathematics paper of Class X and Economics paper of Class XII was leaked on social media and circulated among students. The CBSE issued a notification on Wednesday. The board has referred the entire matter to Delhi Police for detailed investigation. But students of Class 10 of Delhi and Haryana will have to reappear for the Mathematics paper in July. The dates will be declared soon as per the decision of the ministry.