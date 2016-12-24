CBI lodges case against officials of bank controlled by BJP MP Pritam Munde

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a bank manager and two other officials from Vaidyanath Co-Operative Urban Bank Limited at Pimpri-Chinchwad, of which Pankaja Munde, the Minister for Women and Child Development and Rural Development, is one of the board members. Pankaja’s younger sister Pritam Munde, a BJP MP, is one of the directors of this bank. The CBI went on to assert it has concrete evidence against the bank officials.

A manager of the bank from Ghatkopar, a Mumbai-based doctor and owners of a private hospital in Aurangabad have been booked for fraudulently transporting Rs 25 crore in demonetised currency from the head office of the bank at Beed to the Ghatkopar branch for changing into legal tender on November 19.

A sum of Rs 15 crore was allegedly deposited with Maharashtra State Urban Co-operative Bank and the balance amount of around Rs 10 crore was transported back to Beed from the Ghatkopar branch on December 15. During this transit, the CBI officials had intercepted them receiving a tip. Searches were conducted on Friday at 11 places including official and residential premises of the persons in Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad and Beed.

They have been booked for criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts and abusing the position as a public servant, among others.