Caught On Camera! Shocking moment when chartered plane crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area

On Thursday, a chartered plane crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, in which five people lost their lives, including four people on-board. And now, a CCTV camera footage has been released on social media where the plane can be seen crashing on ground. The crash was so intense that things around it caught fire immediately and led to the death of a pedestrian.

The 12-seater aircraft crashed in Ghatkopar in Mumbai yesterday, killing both pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board, besides a pedestrian. The aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airstrip on a test flight. It lost control when it was four nautical miles from Juhu. Maharashtra has witnessed three fatal air crashes since the start of this year, in which a total of 14 lives were lost.

#WATCH: Moment when a chartered plane crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar yesterday. 5 people, including 4 on-board, lost their lives in the crash.

Family and friends of one of the pilots have blamed the aviation company for the crash incident. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the crash site said, “The incident is very unfortunate and worrisome. Had this incident happened at a crowded place instead of a secluded site it would have been more disastrous.” CM Devendra Fadnavis further said the cause behind the crash would be known after the probe.

“The reasons behind the mishap and names of those responsible for it should come out in open. Civil Aviation Minister has already ordered a probe into the incident. We had requested him (to order a probe) considering the gravity of this unprecedented incident,” he added. The state will also award compensation to the victims of the crash as per norms.