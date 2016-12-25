Cataract disease affecting younger generation

Mumbai : Eye surgeons have said that cataract disease, which is normally associated with ageing process, is now affecting the younger generation with use of mobiles and computers turning out to be a major cause.

Dr Himanshu Mehta, consultant eye surgeon, said that it was patients in the age group of 50-60 years who would develop cataract and had to be treated for this. “But these days it is not unusual to see a person even in his thirties come to me with cataract complaint,” he said.

The surgeon said he had recently operated upon a 34-year-old patient for this condition and there are many others in their 30’s and 40’s who are suffering from cataract, he added. In fact, it is estimated that around 25 percent of the patients suffering from this disease are less than 50 years of age.

Another ophthalmic surgeon, Dr Jigar Maniar admitted that there are a large number of people between the age group 30-50 years who are suffering from cataract. “It is also true that better detection techniques of this disease is also resulting in patients getting them treated without any delay,” he said. Family history and diabetes are among the major causes for cataract and hence such persons must go for regular checkups.

Dr Mehta further revealed that issues like sedentary lifestyles, food choices and use of electronic devices contributes to this problem. “But the change is that now a person suffering from this condition would like to get treatment as quickly as possible and get back to work,” he said.

This is being further helped by the new technology of Femto Laser Assisted Cataract surgery(FLACS) that is making the surgery safer and precise than before, Dr Mehta said. “The biggest advantage of this treatment is that there the entire procedure is over in three to four hours and the patient can go home after that,” he said. After this, the patient has to rest for a few days and then can get back to his usual routine.