Cashless ticket gains traction, sale jumps 157% in eight days

Mumbai: The railways initiative of going cashless is slowly and steadily gaining traction, as far as data shows.

Following Modi government’s demonetisation move, the Railways had launched various initiatives to help the common man, including installing point of sale (PoS) machines for swapping debit or credit cards to purchase ticket at various rail stations. Sale of tickets through POS machines started on 12 December at the Chattrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) for Express trains and then to more.

Until 19 December (eight days from the launch of the sale), the sale of ticket through PoS has increased substantially by 157 per cent in just eight days. The increase in sale is also partly due to the ongoing cash crunch faced by the nation.

Railways has been trying to fix more PoS machines at reservation centre to boost more cashless transactions. PoS machines help people swipe cards and easily they can their ticket.

Demonetisation has affected people in India, in which, they are finding it difficult to withdraw money back from their own bank accounts and ATMs also which are cashless most of the times. Owing to which, people are facing problem to deal with day-to-day expenses. Payment via swipe machine (PoS) is one such relief to the people.

According to a regional newspaper, high level railways officer said, “The Central Railways going to fixed 620 and Western Railways 350 PoS machines at stations. Earlier, PoS were fixed only at reservation centre from which they got a good response from people and now they decided to fixed PoS at local ticket centres too.”

Sale of tickets via POS machines in the eight days up to 19 December