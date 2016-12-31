Cash rich IPL was kicked out of Maharashtra because of severe drought

Mumbai: The year 2016 for sure punctured holes in the pockets of the franchises and organizers of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) along with various cricket associations and the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI).

This is so because it was for the first time in the last eight years of IPL’s history, the tournament was kicked out of Maharashtra after the ruling of Bombay High Court.

The division bench headed by Justice Vidyasagar Kanade had directed the IPL organizers and BCCI to shift 13 matches out of Maharashtra as the state was reeling under severe droughts. The bench was disturbed to note that nearly 60,000 liters of water was to be wasted by the organizers to maintain the pitches at three stadiums in the state.A total of 13 matches including the Final Match, which was to be played in Mumbai but were later, shifted out of the state at the very last moment because of the HC’s ruling in response to the petition filed by Loksatta Movement NGO.

The organizers and the cricket associations were slammed by the HC for wasting such a big amount of water. The HC had hit hard on the knuckles of the cricket bodies for wasting water while people were dying due to water crisis.

The HC had also refused to consider the contention of the organizers and franchises that they were suffering huge losses due to the last minute change in the venue of the matches.

Timeline

April 5 – A public interest litigation (PIL) which sought shifting of the cricket tournament of the ninth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) outside Maharashtra was filed in the Bombay High Court.

April 6 – Bombay High Court suggested the organizers of IPL along with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to shift the cricket tournament outside Maharashtra in some other state, where there was no water crisis.

April 7 – After coming down heavily on the government and the BCCI, the Bombay High Court finally gave its nod for the first match of IPL which was to be played on April 9 in city’s Wankhede stadium.

April 12 – The BCCI had declared that it would use ‘treated’ sewage water for maintaining the pitches in Mumbai and Pune.

April 13 – Responding to the outcry over the drought in the State and the criminal wastage of water in the IPL indulgence, the HC had asked the organizers to shift 13 matches.