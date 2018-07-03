Career in politics: Nitin Gadkari guides gen-next netas

Bhayandar: “Irrespective of a good or bad mindset, people from various sections of the society have always stood behind me. A winning spree in elections in my political career is a testimony to it,” said Minister of National Highways & Shipping, Nitin Gadkari while addressing a convocation ceremony at the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) in Uttan near Bhayandar on Monday.

The RMP has launched a one-year post graduate programme in leadership in politics & governance last year under the aegis of Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL).

The first batch of IIDL consisting 32 students from 14 states, completed their coursework and graduated on 2, July.

“Apart from a will to dedicatedly serve the people, it is equally important to garner support and backing from all sections of the society, for a successful career in politics,” reiterated Gadkari.

MPs, Narendra Jadhav, Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Executive RMP Director Ravindra Sathe amongst other dignitaries were present in the event.

Apart from imparting art of governance as a discipline, RMP’s structured residential course aims at providing students with a deep insight into the country’s socio-political scenario and public administration, besides inculcating leadership values.