Card skimmer, camera found at Mira Road ATM

Bhayandar: The Thane (rural) police have warned people to beware of data skimming devices, after the recovery of one from the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) kiosk of a reputed government owned bank in Mira Road.

According to the police and employee, identified as Aditya, who is in charge of cash replenishment operations, noticed a micro camera and data skimming device that had been installed on the ATM located in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road (east).

While the camera was attached above the keyboard, the data skimming device had been planted on the slot where the card is inserted. The employee immediately alerted the private housekeeping agency which had been outsourced by the bank to secure and maintain the ATM kiosk.

Following an inspection by technical experts, a complaint was registered at the local police station. An FIR under Section 420 and 511 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified miscreants.

“Our investigating team is in the process of scanning footages captured by CCTV cameras in and around the region to identify and track the scamsters.

While our patrolling have been further intensified, bank managements have been asked to depute guards at the ATM kiosks,” said Additional SP Atul Kulkarni.

Probe was also underway to check whether, the micro camera and the skimmer had recorded PIN numbers and data entered by the ATM users.

With no security guard in place, most of the ATM kiosks in the twin-city are sitting ducks for criminals, this despite repeated reminders and warning by the law enforcing agencies. Even though a majority of ATM kiosks are armed with CCTV cameras, the big question is whether footages from them are monitored or not.